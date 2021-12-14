Peoples Bank OH Makes New Investment in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Peoples Bank OH purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,273 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CFG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 567,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,448,000 after buying an additional 15,663 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 18.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 801,717 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,775,000 after buying an additional 124,055 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 10.5% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,883 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 715.2% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 12,489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 10,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1,393.3% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,121 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. 91.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CFG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.12.

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $46.93 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.26. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.87 and a 52-week high of $51.54. The firm has a market cap of $20.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.33%.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

