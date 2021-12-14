Peoples Bank OH Sells 4,504 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Peoples Bank OH cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 52,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,504 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Peoples Bank OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Insight 2811 Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 26,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Point Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Garrison Point Capital LLC now owns 9,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,922,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $72.85 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.92.

