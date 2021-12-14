Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barrington Research

Barrington Research reiterated their buy rating on shares of Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) in a research note published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Barrington Research currently has a $150.00 price target on the digital transformation consultancy’s stock.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Perficient from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perficient from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on shares of Perficient from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Perficient from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Perficient from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Perficient currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $142.17.
Shares of PRFT stock opened at $130.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.67, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $133.12 and its 200 day moving average is $109.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Perficient has a 52-week low of $45.95 and a 52-week high of $153.28.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Perficient by 548.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 782,733 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $62,947,000 after purchasing an additional 661,945 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its position in Perficient by 1,600.3% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 633,968 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $50,984,000 after purchasing an additional 596,682 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C acquired a new position in Perficient during the second quarter valued at $34,082,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Perficient during the second quarter valued at $32,026,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Perficient by 117.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 540,865 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $62,578,000 after purchasing an additional 292,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.
Perficient Company Profile
Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.
