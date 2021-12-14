Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barrington Research

Barrington Research reiterated their buy rating on shares of Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) in a research note published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Barrington Research currently has a $150.00 price target on the digital transformation consultancy’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Perficient from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perficient from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on shares of Perficient from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Perficient from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Perficient from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Perficient currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $142.17.

Shares of PRFT stock opened at $130.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.67, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $133.12 and its 200 day moving average is $109.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Perficient has a 52-week low of $45.95 and a 52-week high of $153.28.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $192.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.51 million. Perficient had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 21.84%. Perficient’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Perficient will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Perficient by 548.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 782,733 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $62,947,000 after purchasing an additional 661,945 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its position in Perficient by 1,600.3% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 633,968 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $50,984,000 after purchasing an additional 596,682 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C acquired a new position in Perficient during the second quarter valued at $34,082,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Perficient during the second quarter valued at $32,026,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Perficient by 117.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 540,865 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $62,578,000 after purchasing an additional 292,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

