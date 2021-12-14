PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Stock Position Decreased by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank cut its position in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,724 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 3,675.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 151 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 83.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 227 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 335 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 426.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 316 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

PKI opened at $187.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $177.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.95 and a 12-month high of $192.63.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.61. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 22.41%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is presently 2.79%.

In related news, insider James M. Mock sold 6,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.87, for a total transaction of $1,124,009.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 3,546 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total value of $672,144.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PKI shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on PerkinElmer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on PerkinElmer from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on PerkinElmer from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.37.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

Read More: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI).

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.