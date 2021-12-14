Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) PT Set at $53.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $53.00 price objective on Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on PFE. Erste Group raised Pfizer from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.24.

PFE opened at $55.20 on Monday. Pfizer has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $55.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.51. The company has a market capitalization of $309.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The business had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.43%.

In related news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $2,174,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 231,360 shares of company stock worth $11,927,994. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter worth $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter worth $46,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at $43,000. 64.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

