PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) Shares Sold by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC acquired a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $678,000. Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 182.3% in the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,590,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,368,000 after buying an additional 2,318,421 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $199,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $424,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $50,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PULS traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.52. The stock had a trading volume of 392,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,886. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.51 and a fifty-two week high of $49.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.67.

