Phantasma (SOUL) Trading 16% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded down 15% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 13th. Over the last seven days, Phantasma has traded down 16% against the dollar. One Phantasma coin can currently be bought for about $2.16 or 0.00004601 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Phantasma has a market capitalization of $222.60 million and $6.78 million worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Phantasma alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,621.33 or 0.99400308 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.61 or 0.00046064 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004886 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00033058 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003845 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $370.08 or 0.00789045 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma Coin Profile

Phantasma (CRYPTO:SOUL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 103,033,489 coins and its circulating supply is 103,158,489 coins. Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phantasma’s official website is phantasma.io . The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phantasma’s official message board is steemit.com/@phantasma-io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Buying and Selling Phantasma

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phantasma using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phantasma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phantasma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.