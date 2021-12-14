Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Has $4.01 Million Stock Holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) by 90.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 210,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNDX. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 833.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 36.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 56.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 38,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 14,051 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period.

SNDX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Syndax Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

In other Syndax Pharmaceuticals news, Director Fabrice Egros sold 14,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $252,960.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Briggs Morrison sold 70,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $1,410,158.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 158,291 shares of company stock worth $3,088,194. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SNDX opened at $18.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $894.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 1.48. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.02 and a 1-year high of $27.12. The company has a current ratio of 8.30, a quick ratio of 8.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.42.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.24. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.03% and a negative net margin of 678.57%. The company had revenue of $12.38 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer therapies. Its product candidates include SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

