Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Has $6.21 Million Stock Holdings in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,466 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned about 0.84% of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF worth $6,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 947,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,311,000 after buying an additional 18,292 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF by 198.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Nottingham Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 60,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 8,634 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KBA opened at $48.36 on Tuesday. KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF has a 52-week low of $42.63 and a 52-week high of $53.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.46.

