Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Has $7.95 Million Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lowered its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 8.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 69,842 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,630 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $7,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CHKP. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 167.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,054,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,477,000 after purchasing an additional 659,597 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 38.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,153,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,108,000 after purchasing an additional 592,956 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 395.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 647,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,158,000 after purchasing an additional 516,582 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,726,942,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 70.2% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 562,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,332,000 after purchasing an additional 232,106 shares in the last quarter. 65.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHKP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $133.00 to $121.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.50.

CHKP opened at $112.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.07. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $107.85 and a twelve month high of $139.26.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $534.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.37 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 38.78% and a return on equity of 25.29%. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

