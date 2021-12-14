Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) and QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Head to Head Analysis

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) and QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

Get Phreesia alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Phreesia and QuinStreet, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Phreesia 0 2 11 0 2.85 QuinStreet 0 0 2 0 3.00

Phreesia presently has a consensus target price of $64.93, indicating a potential upside of 58.29%. QuinStreet has a consensus target price of $24.50, indicating a potential upside of 37.49%. Given Phreesia’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Phreesia is more favorable than QuinStreet.

Risk & Volatility

Phreesia has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QuinStreet has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.2% of Phreesia shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.8% of QuinStreet shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of Phreesia shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.8% of QuinStreet shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Phreesia and QuinStreet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phreesia -40.51% -19.10% -16.64% QuinStreet 2.07% 4.25% 2.83%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Phreesia and QuinStreet’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phreesia $148.68 million 14.04 -$27.29 million ($1.61) -25.48 QuinStreet $578.49 million 1.67 $23.56 million $0.23 77.48

QuinStreet has higher revenue and earnings than Phreesia. Phreesia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than QuinStreet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

QuinStreet beats Phreesia on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc. is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products. Its solutions include health systems, multi-specialty, and federally qualified health centers (FQHCs). The company was founded by Chaim Indig and Evan Roberts in January 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc. engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.