Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Price Target Cut to $57.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) had its price objective lowered by SVB Leerink from $75.00 to $57.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Phreesia in a report on Friday, August 27th. They set a buy rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Phreesia from $81.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on Phreesia from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Phreesia in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Phreesia in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.50.

NYSE PHR opened at $42.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -26.21 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 8.56, a quick ratio of 8.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Phreesia has a twelve month low of $40.15 and a twelve month high of $81.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.77.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $55.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.75 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 19.10% and a negative net margin of 40.51%. The company’s revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. Research analysts predict that Phreesia will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Phreesia news, SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 10,834 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $379,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Linetsky sold 5,452 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total value of $356,342.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,714 shares of company stock worth $1,495,876 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 25.3% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after buying an additional 5,394 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 43.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 216,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,358,000 after buying an additional 66,042 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 9.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 324,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,020,000 after buying an additional 27,686 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 4.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 9.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

