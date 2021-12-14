PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.19 EPS

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.19), Fidelity Earnings reports. PHX Minerals had a positive return on equity of 4.55% and a negative net margin of 18.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS.

PHX stock opened at $2.58 on Tuesday. PHX Minerals has a twelve month low of $1.96 and a twelve month high of $4.37. The company has a market cap of $78.43 million, a PE ratio of -15.18 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. PHX Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -23.53%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PHX Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 23rd.

In related news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 41,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.05 per share, with a total value of $125,434.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 64,726 shares of company stock worth $197,386. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 931.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 302,031 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 272,760 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 157.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 122,746 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 75,090 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 270,587 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 61,405 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 150.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,396 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 5,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.27% of the company’s stock.

PHX Minerals Company Profile

PHX Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and development of non-operated oil and natural gas properties, including wells located on the firm’s mineral and leasehold acreage. Its products include natural gas, crude oil and NGL. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

