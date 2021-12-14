Physicians Financial Services Inc. Has $1.49 Million Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Physicians Financial Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,750 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 4.3% during the third quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 40,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,085,000. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in International Business Machines by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,002,000. 55.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $122.58 on Tuesday. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $114.56 and a 1-year high of $152.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.36 and its 200-day moving average is $136.32.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $17.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 124.01%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.38.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

