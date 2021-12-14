Physicians Financial Services Inc. Has $4.61 Million Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Physicians Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,957 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Boeing comprises 1.9% of Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $4,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Boeing in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $197.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.85. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $188.00 and a 52 week high of $278.57. The company has a market capitalization of $116.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.37 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.27 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.39) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

BA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. UBS Group cut their price target on Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $265.70.

In related news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

