Physicians Financial Services Inc. Has $539,000 Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Physicians Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,685 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth $30,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 92.5% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1,116.7% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 29.4% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

PM stock opened at $91.67 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.86. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.34 and a 52-week high of $106.51.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 98.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.81%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PM. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.80.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

