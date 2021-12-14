Physicians Financial Services Inc. Sells 200 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Physicians Financial Services Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,918,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,727,000 after buying an additional 369,226 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,838,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,874,000 after buying an additional 290,534 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,428,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,345,000 after buying an additional 122,062 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,705,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,784,000 after buying an additional 1,585,520 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,303,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,558,000 after buying an additional 96,821 shares during the period. 80.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director James Craigie sold 293,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total value of $28,019,372.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard A. Dierker sold 53,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total transaction of $4,812,872.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 838,127 shares of company stock valued at $78,898,529. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $97.76 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.70 and a 200-day moving average of $86.12. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.62 and a 1-year high of $98.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $23.87 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.41.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, October 29th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.2525 per share. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 30.98%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CHD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Church & Dwight currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

