Physicians Financial Services Inc. Trims Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Physicians Financial Services Inc. trimmed its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 76.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Novartis during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Novartis in the second quarter valued at $55,000. 9.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVS opened at $80.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.57. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $79.34 and a 1 year high of $98.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. Novartis had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 25.64%. The company had revenue of $13.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. Novartis’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

NVS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas cut shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Bryan, Garnier & Co reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 85 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.75.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

