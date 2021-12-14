Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI) Short Interest Update

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 178,300 shares, a decline of 89.1% from the November 15th total of 1,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,960,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:PPSI opened at $8.22 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.61. Pioneer Power Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $3.09 and a fifty-two week high of $14.43.

Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Pioneer Power Solutions had a negative net margin of 7.50% and a negative return on equity of 11.46%. The company had revenue of $5.69 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Pioneer Power Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Pioneer Power Solutions by 40,069.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 40,470 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Pioneer Power Solutions in the third quarter worth $36,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Power Solutions by 2.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 56,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Power Solutions by 8.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Pioneer Power Solutions by 47.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 5.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pioneer Power Solutions Company Profile

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc engages in the manufacture, sale and distribution of on-site power generation equipment for applications in the industrial, commercial and backup power markets. It operates through the Transmission & Distribution Solutions (T&D Solutions), and Critical Power Solutions segments (Critical Power).

