Piper Sandler Comments on Alexander & Baldwin, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:ALEX)

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Alexander & Baldwin in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 9th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.99 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.90. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Alexander & Baldwin’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

ALEX has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet lowered Alexander & Baldwin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alexander & Baldwin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

NYSE:ALEX opened at $24.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.43 and a beta of 1.31. Alexander & Baldwin has a twelve month low of $14.89 and a twelve month high of $26.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.94.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.11). Alexander & Baldwin had a return on equity of 2.81% and a net margin of 9.19%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 96,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after buying an additional 42,491 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 10,774 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 4,455 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Alexander & Baldwin in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,185,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. 83.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alexander & Baldwin

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Land Operations, and Materials and Construction. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, in-house leasing and property management, and asset management.

