Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Shares Up 3.4%

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) shares shot up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $171.80 and last traded at $171.40. 1,718 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 72,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $165.70.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PIPR. Wolfe Research started coverage on Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on Piper Sandler Companies from $172.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Piper Sandler Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.80.

The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.66.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $445.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.64 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 32.32% and a net margin of 11.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Piper Sandler Companies will post 19.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is currently 17.66%.

In related news, insider Jonathan J. Doyle sold 5,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $681,445.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel John W. Geelan sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.41, for a total value of $448,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies during the second quarter worth $27,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 218.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies during the third quarter worth $97,000. Parcion Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies during the third quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp purchased a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies during the third quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile (NYSE:PIPR)

Piper Sandler Cos. engages in the provision of investment banking and institutional securities services. It offers financial advisory services, equity and debt capital markets products, public finance services, equity research and institutional brokerage, fixed income services, and private equity strategies.

