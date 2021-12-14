Playtech plc (OTCMKTS:PYTCY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Playtech plc (OTCMKTS:PYTCY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 83.3% from the November 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Playtech stock remained flat at $$19.09 during midday trading on Tuesday. Playtech has a 1 year low of $10.25 and a 1 year high of $22.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.10 and a 200-day moving average of $13.96.

Playtech Plc, a technology company, provides gambling software, services, content, and platform technologies worldwide. The company offers technologies across various product verticals, including casino, live casino, sports betting, virtual sports, bingo, and poker. It also owns the intellectual property rights and licenses the software; provides marketing and advertising, turnkey, operational and hosting, and video stream services; and operates betting shops.

