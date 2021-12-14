Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Sold by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,489 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in Plug Power by 89.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 12,734,588 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $435,396,000 after purchasing an additional 6,007,238 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Plug Power by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,101,635 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,678,785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,293,118 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Plug Power during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,765,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 2,437.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,102,092 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $74,089,000 after buying an additional 2,019,255 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,201,015 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $109,442,000 after buying an additional 1,197,747 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Plug Power alerts:

NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $32.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.57 and its 200-day moving average is $31.06. Plug Power Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.47 and a 52-week high of $75.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 16.89 and a current ratio of 17.74. The company has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.02 and a beta of 1.55.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $143.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

PLUG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Plug Power from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Plug Power from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Plug Power from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.25.

Plug Power Profile

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

Further Reading: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.