PolkaDomain (NAME) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.76 Million

PolkaDomain (CURRENCY:NAME) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 14th. PolkaDomain has a market cap of $1.76 million and $130,865.00 worth of PolkaDomain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PolkaDomain has traded 15.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PolkaDomain coin can now be bought for about $0.56 or 0.00001200 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PolkaDomain alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.17 or 0.00053800 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,736.29 or 0.07986148 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.61 or 0.00078256 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46,818.99 or 1.00073387 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.48 or 0.00052315 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002642 BTC.

About PolkaDomain

PolkaDomain’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,137,100 coins. PolkaDomain’s official Twitter account is @polkadomain

Buying and Selling PolkaDomain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaDomain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolkaDomain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PolkaDomain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PolkaDomain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PolkaDomain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.