Polkalokr (LKR) Achieves Market Cap of $3.37 Million

Polkalokr (CURRENCY:LKR) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 13th. During the last week, Polkalokr has traded down 24.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Polkalokr coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000280 BTC on major exchanges. Polkalokr has a total market cap of $3.37 million and $208,834.00 worth of Polkalokr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.14 or 0.00055647 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,746.29 or 0.07975731 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,924.70 or 0.99901249 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.68 or 0.00075966 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.86 or 0.00052927 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Polkalokr’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,628,273 coins. Polkalokr’s official Twitter account is @lokr_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lokr is a cryptocurrency payment platform based on DOT. The LKR token powers the entire LokR ecosystem. “

