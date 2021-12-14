Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Poseida Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing therapeutics for high unmet medical needs. The company is developing a pipeline of solutions for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors, as well as vivo programs for liver-directed gene therapies for rare diseases. In addition, it offers CAR-T therapies for the treatment for cancer. Poseida Therapeutics Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Poseida Therapeutics from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of PSTX opened at $7.03 on Tuesday. Poseida Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.20 and a twelve month high of $13.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $439.42 million, a PE ratio of -2.68 and a beta of -0.58. The company has a current ratio of 6.44, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.06. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Poseida Therapeutics will post -2.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Life Sciences Holdings L. Malin acquired 71,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.18 per share, for a total transaction of $512,020.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Life Sciences Holdings L. Malin acquired 27,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.17 per share, with a total value of $198,465.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 174,118 shares of company stock valued at $1,223,673 and have sold 58,953 shares valued at $434,775. 44.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSTX. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Poseida Therapeutics by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 513,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,150,000 after acquiring an additional 62,314 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Poseida Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 312,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Poseida Therapeutics by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 289,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 34,576 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Poseida Therapeutics by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 268,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 11,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Poseida Therapeutics by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 245,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 79,644 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.72% of the company’s stock.

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing P-BCMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) targeting B cell maturation antigen that is in Phase II clinical trial; P-PSMA-101, an autologous CAR-T product candidate for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) is in Phase I clinical trials; P-BCMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate to treat relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma patients; P-MUC1C-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for multiple solid tumor indications; and P-PSMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for treating mCRPC.

