PowerPool Trading Up 19.5% This Week (CVP)

PowerPool (CURRENCY:CVP) traded up 33.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 14th. PowerPool has a market cap of $54.71 million and approximately $98.80 million worth of PowerPool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PowerPool has traded up 19.5% against the U.S. dollar. One PowerPool coin can currently be purchased for about $1.52 or 0.00003222 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PowerPool alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001146 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003884 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00038557 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00006661 BTC.

PowerPool Profile

PowerPool is a coin. It launched on August 28th, 2020. PowerPool’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,104,686 coins. PowerPool’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp . PowerPool’s official message board is medium.com/@powerpoolcvp . The official website for PowerPool is powerpool.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The PowerPool is a protocol for pooling governance tokens (GTs), such as COMP, BAL, LEND, YFI, BZRX, AKRO, and many others. It allows the token holders to lend, pool, borrow governance tokens, get income from it, and accumulate governance power in protocols based on Ethereum. The Power Pool's mission is to expand the utility of governance tokens to the end-users and provide new coordination for decision making in the Defi ecosystem. “

PowerPool Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PowerPool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PowerPool should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PowerPool using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PowerPool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PowerPool and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.