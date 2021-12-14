PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a sell rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

PWSC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PowerSchool from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, November 13th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an outperform rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.44.

PWSC stock opened at $17.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. PowerSchool has a 12 month low of $16.87 and a 12 month high of $36.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.92.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $148.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.93 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PowerSchool will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Windacre Partnership LLC purchased a new position in shares of PowerSchool during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $136,438,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PowerSchool during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,009,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of PowerSchool during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,373,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PowerSchool during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,076,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of PowerSchool during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,441,000. 0.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PowerSchool

PowerSchool Holdings Inc is a provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education principally in North America. PowerSchool Holdings Inc is based in FOLSOM, Calif.

