PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a sell rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.
PWSC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PowerSchool from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, November 13th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an outperform rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.44.
PWSC stock opened at $17.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. PowerSchool has a 12 month low of $16.87 and a 12 month high of $36.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.92.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Windacre Partnership LLC purchased a new position in shares of PowerSchool during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $136,438,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PowerSchool during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,009,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of PowerSchool during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,373,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PowerSchool during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,076,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of PowerSchool during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,441,000. 0.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About PowerSchool
PowerSchool Holdings Inc is a provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education principally in North America. PowerSchool Holdings Inc is based in FOLSOM, Calif.
