PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.71.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PPD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of PPD to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PPD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

PPD stock opened at $47.28 on Tuesday. PPD has a 12-month low of $31.54 and a 12-month high of $47.41. The stock has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.28, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.15 and its 200 day moving average is $46.61.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. PPD had a net margin of 6.11% and a negative return on equity of 89.48%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PPD will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PPD news, major shareholder Corporate Investors Vii L. H&F sold 132,841,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $6,309,960,135.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PPD. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in PPD by 77.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PPD in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PPD in the second quarter worth $120,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of PPD in the second quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of PPD in the second quarter worth $166,000. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

