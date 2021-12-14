PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) and SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC) Head-To-Head Analysis

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) and SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get PPD alerts:

This table compares PPD and SomaLogic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PPD 6.11% -89.48% 7.94% SomaLogic N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations for PPD and SomaLogic, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PPD 0 10 3 0 2.23 SomaLogic 0 0 3 0 3.00

PPD presently has a consensus target price of $44.93, suggesting a potential downside of 4.97%. SomaLogic has a consensus target price of $17.67, suggesting a potential upside of 55.24%. Given SomaLogic’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SomaLogic is more favorable than PPD.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PPD and SomaLogic’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PPD $4.68 billion 3.55 $153.69 million $1.00 47.28 SomaLogic N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

PPD has higher revenue and earnings than SomaLogic.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.8% of PPD shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of PPD shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

PPD beats SomaLogic on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PPD

PPD, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services. The company also provides laboratory services comprising bioanalytical, biomarker, vaccine science, good manufacturing practice, and central laboratory services. It serves pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device, and government organizations, as well as other industry participants. The company has a collaboration with Science 37 to design, build, test, implement, and execute digital trials using Science 37's DCT SaaS-based technology platform. PPD, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Wilmington, North Carolina.

About SomaLogic

SomaLogic Inc. provides AI-data driven proteomics technology. SomaLogic Inc., formerly known as CM Life Sciences II Inc., is based in NEW YORK.

Receive News & Ratings for PPD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.