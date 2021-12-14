Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMO)

Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMO) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 150,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,551 shares during the quarter. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF makes up 1.4% of Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $4,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

NYSEARCA IBMO opened at $26.89 on Tuesday. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $26.70 and a one year high of $27.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.96.

