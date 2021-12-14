Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMQ)

Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMQ) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 85,645 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,299 shares during the period. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 3.23% of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF worth $2,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF by 59.5% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 14,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 5,350 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 240,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,550,000 after buying an additional 5,268 shares during the period. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 447,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,181,000 after acquiring an additional 12,366 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IBMQ opened at $27.27 on Tuesday. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $27.01 and a 52-week high of $27.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.36.

