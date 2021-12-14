Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,700,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,447,850,000 after buying an additional 326,909 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,591,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,246,559,000 after buying an additional 70,050 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,370,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $643,618,000 after purchasing an additional 7,076 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 32.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,081,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $565,019,000 after purchasing an additional 510,435 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,040,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $553,844,000 after purchasing an additional 28,578 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IWF stock opened at $301.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $294.02. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $226.77 and a 12 month high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

See Also: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.