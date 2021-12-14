Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) Stock Position Lifted by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 391,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 38,124 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Precigen were worth $2,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Third Security LLC lifted its holdings in Precigen by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Third Security LLC now owns 82,326,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $536,771,000 after buying an additional 566,388 shares during the last quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Precigen by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 9,257,868 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,362,000 after buying an additional 156,393 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Precigen by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,160,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,726,000 after purchasing an additional 421,678 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Precigen by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,825,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,901,000 after purchasing an additional 334,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Precigen by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,222,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,973,000 after purchasing an additional 338,055 shares during the last quarter. 68.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Precigen alerts:

PGEN opened at $3.70 on Tuesday. Precigen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.42 and a 12 month high of $11.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 4.94. The stock has a market cap of $764.93 million, a P/E ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 2.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.46.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Precigen had a negative net margin of 109.91% and a negative return on equity of 68.90%. The business had revenue of $21.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.47 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PGEN. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Precigen in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Precigen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.33.

In other news, CFO Harry Jr. Thomasian purchased 26,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.80 per share, for a total transaction of $100,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Randal J. Kirk purchased 206,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.59 per share, for a total transaction of $739,554.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 540,165 shares of company stock worth $1,993,983 and sold 253,700 shares worth $1,193,608. 42.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Precigen Profile

Precigen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of synthetic biology technologies. The firm focuses on programming biological systems to alleviate disease, remediate environmental challenges, and provide sustainable food and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: PGEN Therapeutics, ActoBio, Trans Ova and Human Biotherapeutics.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Precigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.