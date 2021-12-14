Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) Shares Bought by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 375,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the quarter. Precision BioSciences accounts for 0.8% of Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Precision BioSciences were worth $4,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DTIL. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Precision BioSciences by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Precision BioSciences by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Precision BioSciences by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Precision BioSciences by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Precision BioSciences by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Precision BioSciences alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on DTIL shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet cut Precision BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Precision BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Precision BioSciences from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.83.

DTIL opened at $8.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $500.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.72 and a beta of 1.56. Precision BioSciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.54 and a 1 year high of $16.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.69.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.40. Precision BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 41.63% and a negative net margin of 26.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.50) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Precision BioSciences, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Precision BioSciences Company Profile

Precision BioSciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of genome editing technologies. It operates through the Therapeutics and Food segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses on the development of products in the field of immuno-oncology and of novel products outside immuno-oncology to treat human diseases.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL).

Receive News & Ratings for Precision BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.