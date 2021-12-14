Primecoin (XPM) Price Down 2.1% Over Last Week

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded down 20.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 14th. Primecoin has a total market capitalization of $2.86 million and $793.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Primecoin has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar. One Primecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0737 or 0.00000153 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Primecoin alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006253 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded up 1,213,265,171.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.05 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Primecoin

Primecoin (XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 38,839,541 coins. Primecoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . Primecoin’s official website is primecoin.io . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Buying and Selling Primecoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Primecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Primecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Primecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.