Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 6,325 Shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ) by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,325 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GGZ. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 1.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 318,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,570 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 11.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 4,176 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $655,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $142,000.

In other news, insider Mario J. Gabelli acquired 163,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $1,635,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE GGZ opened at $15.37 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.17 and its 200-day moving average is $16.04. The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust has a 1-year low of $12.23 and a 1-year high of $17.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th.

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Global Small & Mid Cap Value Trust is a closed-end management investment trust. Its investment objective is long term capital growth. The company was founded on August 19, 2013 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

