Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires New Stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,097 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 79,749 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,013,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in LKQ in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,894,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in LKQ by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,847 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LKQ in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 93.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
LKQ opened at $56.44 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.40 and a 200-day moving average of $52.56. The company has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.61. LKQ Co. has a 1-year low of $34.11 and a 1-year high of $60.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.83.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.07%.
LKQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of LKQ from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of LKQ to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LKQ presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.83.
LKQ Profile
LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.
