Private Advisor Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,112 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 20.4% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.7% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.3% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 20.0% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 6.9% during the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ENPH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Enphase Energy from $220.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price target on Enphase Energy from $213.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Enphase Energy from $225.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Enphase Energy from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.18.

In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 20,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.65, for a total value of $5,087,944.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total value of $4,514,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 175,024 shares of company stock valued at $39,115,145. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Enphase Energy stock opened at $213.52 on Tuesday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.88 and a 52 week high of $282.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.52. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $28.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.67, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.31.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 13.44%. The business had revenue of $351.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

