Private Advisor Group LLC Has $327,000 Holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR) by 27.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,479 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 25.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 331,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,654,000 after purchasing an additional 68,205 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 250,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,559,000 after purchasing an additional 15,530 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 37.0% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 212,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,683,000 after purchasing an additional 57,433 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 36.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 103,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,198,000 after purchasing an additional 27,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 66,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,426 shares during the last quarter.

BATS MEAR opened at $50.11 on Tuesday. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.62 and a 12-month high of $50.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.13 and its 200-day moving average is $50.17.

