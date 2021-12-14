Private Advisor Group LLC Lowers Stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SEDG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 35.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,708,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $748,529,000 after buying an additional 711,248 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the second quarter worth $145,481,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 106.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,734,000 after buying an additional 221,860 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 39.6% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 771,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $212,465,000 after purchasing an additional 219,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Senvest Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the second quarter worth $56,922,000. Institutional investors own 73.53% of the company’s stock.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SEDG shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded SolarEdge Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $318.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $360.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $441.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist upped their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $340.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.83.

Shares of SEDG opened at $303.67 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $326.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $288.38. The company has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.83. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $199.33 and a fifty-two week high of $389.71.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.03). SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $526.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.06, for a total transaction of $1,235,744.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Doron Inbar sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.00, for a total transaction of $1,056,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,305 shares of company stock worth $15,676,312. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG).

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.