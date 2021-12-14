Private Advisor Group LLC Makes New Investment in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR)

Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 92,512 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.10% of Newpark Resources at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Newpark Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Newpark Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newpark Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newpark Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Newpark Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. 71.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Newpark Resources alerts:

Shares of NR stock opened at $2.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $256.47 million, a P/E ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 3.49. Newpark Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $4.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.12.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $151.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.20 million. Newpark Resources had a negative net margin of 7.13% and a negative return on equity of 5.17%. Analysts expect that Newpark Resources, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newpark Resources Company Profile

Newpark Resources, Inc engages in the provision of products, rentals and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry. It operates through the Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions segments. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling fluids products and technical services. The Industrial Solutions segments includes site and access solutions business along with industrial bending operations.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Newpark Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newpark Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.