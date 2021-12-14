Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 930 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,036 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 930 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 23.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,948,543 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $117,478,000 after buying an additional 372,784 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,373,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 95.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,448,960 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $87,358,000 after buying an additional 707,350 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,150,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,512,000. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LPX. TD Securities upped their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.33.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, CEO William Bradley Southern purchased 5,350 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.24 per share, for a total transaction of $359,734.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LPX opened at $75.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.15. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.39 and a fifty-two week high of $78.43. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.72.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The building manufacturing company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.45. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 101.78% and a net margin of 32.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is 5.10%.

Louisiana-Pacific Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

