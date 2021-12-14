PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE Price Up 3% This Week (PVM)

PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE (CURRENCY:PVM) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 14th. In the last week, PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE has traded up 3% against the US dollar. One PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE coin can now be purchased for about $1.05 or 0.00002237 BTC on exchanges. PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE has a total market capitalization of $6.31 million and approximately $98,999.00 worth of PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.79 or 0.00054819 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,743.24 or 0.07957704 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.83 or 0.00078296 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,139.00 or 1.00212127 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.06 or 0.00053284 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002638 BTC.

PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE Profile

PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 coins. PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE’s official Twitter account is @privateum

PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE using one of the exchanges listed above.

