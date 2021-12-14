ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 57,849 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 2,189,553 shares.The stock last traded at $139.98 and had previously closed at $140.77.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $136.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

