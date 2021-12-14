Provoco Token Price Tops $0.0000 (VOCO)

Provoco Token (CURRENCY:VOCO) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 14th. During the last week, Provoco Token has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Provoco Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Provoco Token has a market cap of $19,998.07 and $6.00 worth of Provoco Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001117 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003872 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002112 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00037850 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.91 or 0.00200260 BTC.

About Provoco Token

VOCO is a coin. Provoco Token’s total supply is 999,393,710,075 coins and its circulating supply is 999,375,710,075 coins. Provoco Token’s official Twitter account is @provocome . Provoco Token’s official website is provoco.me

According to CryptoCompare, “Provoco.me is a social challenge network empowered by the blockchain. Provoco operates on the idea that everyone loves a challenge—watching someone succeed or fail, challenging others, and even challenging oneself. Provoco provides a new design of the social network and implements solutions that can be used in other areas. PROVOCO is using ERC223-based (compatible with ERC20) VOCO tokens. The VOCO is a utility token used for exchange between users for activities operations in the social challenge network. The primary use of VOCO tokens is for challenges. The secondary use is as a reward for daily social activities, such as posting content, liking, voting, and other actions. “

Buying and Selling Provoco Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Provoco Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Provoco Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Provoco Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

