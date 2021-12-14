PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Acquired by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,318 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.11% of PTC worth $15,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PTC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in PTC by 330.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in PTC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in PTC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in PTC by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 614 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on PTC from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PTC in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Barclays dropped their price objective on PTC from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on PTC from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PTC from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.36.

In related news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.91, for a total value of $1,828,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 12,482 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.15, for a total value of $1,499,712.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 29,623 shares of company stock worth $3,585,796 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

PTC stock opened at $122.52 on Tuesday. PTC Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.49 and a 52-week high of $153.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.28.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.73. PTC had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 26.39%. The business had revenue of $480.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the Software products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products. The Professional Services segment consists of consulting, implementation and training services.

