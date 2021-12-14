Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom (ROSYY) vs. Its Competitors Financial Review

Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom (OTCMKTS: ROSYY) is one of 93 publicly-traded companies in the “Telephone communication, except radio” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom 0 0 0 0 N/A Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom Competitors 909 2832 2718 118 2.31

As a group, “Telephone communication, except radio” companies have a potential upside of 30.03%. Given Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom $5.23 billion $229.04 million 9.78 Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom Competitors $14.12 billion $1.18 billion -3.95

Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom. Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom N/A N/A N/A Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom Competitors -119.39% -35.32% 0.79%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.0% of shares of all “Telephone communication, except radio” companies are owned by institutional investors. 10.4% of shares of all “Telephone communication, except radio” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom pays out 46.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Telephone communication, except radio” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.2% and pay out 42.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk & Volatility

Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom’s competitors have a beta of 0.92, meaning that their average share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom competitors beat Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom

Rostelecom PJSC provides digital services and solutions to households, governmental and private organizations. The firm provides telecommunications services to the Russian governmental and corporate customers of all levels. It also offers technology solutions to e-government; cybersecurity; DC & cloud computing; healthcare; housing & utilities; and education sectors. The company was founded on September 23, 1993 and is headquartered in Moscow, Russia.

Receive News & Ratings for Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.