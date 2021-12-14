Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Stake Lifted by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) by 211.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,399 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,856 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Purple Innovation were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Purple Innovation during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Purple Innovation by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Purple Innovation by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Purple Innovation by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Purple Innovation by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the period.

PRPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush lowered Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group lowered Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. B. Riley lowered Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Purple Innovation from $34.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Purple Innovation from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Purple Innovation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PRPL opened at $9.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $655.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.33, a P/E/G ratio of 61.22 and a beta of 1.32. Purple Innovation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.47 and a 12 month high of $41.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.25.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.24). Purple Innovation had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 11.40%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

