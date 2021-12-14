Pyrk Price Reaches $0.0031 on Major Exchanges (PYRK)

Pyrk (CURRENCY:PYRK) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 14th. Over the last seven days, Pyrk has traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Pyrk coin can now be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Pyrk has a total market capitalization of $48,399.66 and $1,763.00 worth of Pyrk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002361 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00011441 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded 38.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000373 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000098 BTC.

About Pyrk

Pyrk (PYRK) uses the hashing algorithm. Pyrk’s total supply is 15,781,994 coins. The official website for Pyrk is www.pyrk.org . Pyrk’s official Twitter account is @PyrkC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pyrk’s official message board is forum.pyrk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Pyrk is a crypto­currency based on Bitcoin, with additional features imported from both Dash and Digibyte. Improvements include multiple algorithm Proof of Work with Multishield difficulty adjustment, Masternodes, Private Send, Community Fund Governance, and Simple Tokens based loosely on the Color Coins protocol. Built for the community, Pyrk has 0taken some of the best features of the top utility coins to create a new coin which launched on May 12th 2020. There was no pre-mine nor ICO. “

Buying and Selling Pyrk

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pyrk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pyrk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pyrk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

